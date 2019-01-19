Take work off to watch eclipse which won't be seen in Ireland for another 14 years

An astronomy group is recommending that people book Monday off work and keep the kids home from school in order to watch a lunar eclipse, the likes of which will not be seen in Ireland for another 14 years.

The so-called blood moon will last 62 minutes from 4.41am to 5.43am on Monday, when the moon will be high in the west as seen from across the country.

David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine, says the eclipse will be the best that will be seen from Ireland until 2032, almost 14 years from now: “There will be other total lunar eclipses between 2019 and 2032 but they will happen as the moon sets or rises from Ireland thus spoiling the view.

(AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

“This total lunar eclipse on the morning of Monday, January 21, will be entirely seen in Irish skies from start to finish so we are recommending everyone take a day off work or school and watch this amazing spectacle of nature when the brilliant full moon turns to a dim ‘blood moon’ for 62 minutes,” he said.

A lunar eclipse happens when the sun, Earth, and moon line up in a straight line, and the Earth’s shadow can be seen on the moon.

The ‘blood moon’ happens when the moon turns red as it is lit up by light bent into the Earth’s shadow by all the world’s sunsets and sunrises.

Mr Moore said Astronomy Ireland is also looking for photographs of the eclipse from the public: “This eclipse will be seen from half the world so there are bound to be photographs from all over the planet.

“But Irish photographs will be especially important to those of us on this island. We especially want to receive such photographs, and written reports, from members of the public in Ireland. Please email them to magazine@astronomy.ie.”

Research on the eclipse and viewing tips are published in the February issue of Astronomy Ireland magazine, available from astronomy.ie