Take Back The City's occupation of Residential Tenancies Board in Dublin comes to an end

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 04:36 PM

Update - 4.36pm: The occupation of the Residential Tenancies Board in Dublin by housing activists has ended.

'Take Back The City' staged a sit-in at the RTB's offices on D'Olier Street this afternoon.

The group claims to have met the board's director, Rosalind Carroll, to highlight their concerns.

They want to see an independent rental board set up and believe members who are landlords should not be allowed to make decisions on cases.

Michelle Connolly from 'Take Back The City' says today's action follows a number of previous protests:

"One of the things we do as Take Back The City is various agents, various causes of the housing crisis itself.

"So we have done vacant buildings, land hoarding, straight up regular evictions, we've done short term tourist lets where we occupied Airbnb, the RTB and some of the processes and some of the ways they work in our view do contribute to the housing crisis."

Earlier: Take Back The City occupy Residential Tenancies Board in Dublin

The housing protest group, Take Back The City, are holding a demonstration at the offices of the Residential Tenancies Board in Dublin.

The campaign group Take Back the City who have held protests around Dublin in the past couple of month over the housing crisis are demonstrating at a tribunal in the RTB's D'Olier Street offices since this morning.

Some of their members held up a banner while other members shouted "RTB. Out, out, out," during tribunal proceedings.

Among the group's demands are the establishment of an independent rental board and the banning of evictions.

They have posted a video of their demonstration on their Facebook page.



