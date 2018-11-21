Home»ireland

Take Back The City occupy Residential Tenancies Board in Dublin

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 11:29 AM

The housing protest group, Take Back The City, are holding a demonstration at the offices of the Residential Tenancies Board in Dublin.

The campaign group Take Back the City who have held protests around Dublin in the past couple of month over the housing crisis are demonstrating at a tribunal in the RTB's D'Olier Street offices since this morning.

Some of their members held up a banner while other members shouted "RTB. Out, out, out," during tribunal proceedings.

Among the group's demands are the establishment of an independent rental board and the banning of evictions.

They have posted a video of their demonstration on their Facebook page.



KEYWORDS

HousingTake Back the CityDublinResidential Tenancies BoardIreland

