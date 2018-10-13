Home»Breaking News»ireland

Take Back The City occupation of AirBnb offices ends as activists blame firm for 'exacerbating the housing crisis'

Saturday, October 13, 2018 - 05:00 PM

Update - 5pm: An occupation of the AirBnb offices in Dublin's Docklands by 'Take Back The City' housing activists has now ended.

According to AirBnb, their office has closed and they will not be taking part in the remainder of today's Open House Dublin event.

In a statement, the company said: "AirBnb is an economic lifeline for countless Irish families and we are proud to have partnered with Open House Dublin for many years to celebrate our creative community.

"We are disappointed that a small and peaceful demonstration has disrupted the activities.

"We thank local hosts for their hard work in showcasing the best of Irish creativity, and apologise to any attendees affected."

Take Back The City occupied the offices earlier today to protest against the company's impact on the housing crisis in Ireland.

It said that AirBnb "appears to have rapidly colonised vast amounts of our city, locking people out of homes".

"AirBnb have exacerbated the housing crisis in Dublin and Ireland as a whole," the group said in a statement.

A platform that markets convenience by 'disruption' has delivered nothing but chaos to the people of our city.

"They have no place in our city - the city should serve the needs of all its people, not the needs of tech, finance and the tourism industry.

"Today was another strong showing of people power and civil disobedience - the only two tactics that can drive a solution to this crisis."

Earlier: 'Airbnb have exacerbated the housing crisis' - Activists occupy firm's Dublin offices

Housing activists 'Take Back The City' are holding a demonstration at the offices of AirBnb in Dublin's Docklands.

The campaign group Take Back the City who have held protests around the city in the past month over the housing crisis this afternoon occupied the building for more than an hour.

They say it is to coincide with Ireland's largest architecture festival, Open House Dublin, taking place across Dublin this weekend, including the firm's flagship offices on Hanover Quay.

The protesters said they did it "in protest against Airbnb's impact on the housing crisis in Ireland - and across the world".

The group called for properties in Dublin to be made available as long-term lets, not short-term.

Conor from 'Take Back The City' explains why they chose the location.

He said: "Today a group from Take Back The City occupied the offices in protest at some of the effects of Airbnb and short-term rental platforms on the housing crisis.

"Platforms like Airbnb have exacerbated the crisis and have also driven rents up by constricting the market.

"We went there today to protest Airbnb's role in this crisis."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

housingAirbnbDublinIreland

Related Articles

Weed out weak law

Homeowners face court action over remedial works

Housing concerns for young people leaving care

House price inflation slows to 8.6%

More in this Section

Couple accused of anti-social behaviour now in emergency accommodation, court told

€500,000 jackpot work syndicate says not all colleagues were in, but everyone's wished them well

Policing Authority will 'carefully' consider how it selects officer after Charleton report

€38,000 for boy struck in mouth with toy gun in Kildare play centre


Breaking Stories

Should vegans avoid avocados and almonds?

From redefining pop to silver screen superstar: Lady Gaga is a star reborn

Wine with Leslie Williams: What Ireland would be like with a wine industry

The best family getaways this Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

    • 2
    • 13
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »