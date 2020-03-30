News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Tackling Covid-19 takes precedence over forming Government, says Varadkar

Tackling Covid-19 takes precedence over forming Government, says Varadkar
By Press Association
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 07:00 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said getting through the coronavirus pandemic is taking precedence over Government formation talks.

Progress on forming a government has been slow since the inconclusive result of the general election on February 8.

After saying his preference was to lead Fine Gael into opposition, Mr Varadkar said last week: “I do think it’s possible to form a government in the next few weeks.”

Speaking in Dublin today, he said Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will approach other parties about forming a government once they both agree a common framework.

“Needless to say, our number one focus for those of us in government is not talks about the next government, it is making sure we get through this emergency in as good a shape as possible, in terms of protecting human life and human health and so that jobs, economy and our livelihood can jump back as soon as possible.

“The talks between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are ongoing. Both parties are producing a document and we have to go back to our parties and parliamentary parties with that document and that work is going to happen this week.

“I hope that next week, it might be possible to agree a common framework document where we could sketch out how a government would work.

READ MORE

Paramedic stops seeing daughters to stay on frontline; Appeals for public to heed Covid-19 advice

“It would not be a programme for government, it would be a framework dealing with how a Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael government might work.

“When we have that agreed, as we hope to do next week, we would then reach out to a third party because everyone agreed that for a government to last until 2024 or 2025, we will need a third party and independents.

“If we can agree a common framework, we would then reach out to the Green Party, Social Democrats and Labour and see if they are willing to be part of a government to deal with this crisis and also rebuild our country and society when it is over.”

READ MORE

Covid-19: Nursing homes to get new guidelines tomorrow after 'concerning' rise in infection clusters

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

HSE to use 19 private hospitals in Covid-19 battle; 'Not nationalisation' says TaoiseachHSE to use 19 private hospitals in Covid-19 battle; 'Not nationalisation' says Taoiseach

Movement restrictions likely to continue after Easter Sunday, says Tony HolohanMovement restrictions likely to continue after Easter Sunday, says Tony Holohan

Irish Examiner View: Dramatic licence made real - Nature mends as we struggleIrish Examiner View: Dramatic licence made real - Nature mends as we struggle

Protective equipment from China to be checked for quality standardsProtective equipment from China to be checked for quality standards


Leo VaradkarcoronavirusCovid-19politicsTOPIC: Coronavirus