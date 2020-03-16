System to refer patients for Covid-19 test struggling to cope with demand

The new system for referring patients to get tested for coronavirus has crashed.

GPs say thousands of people have been ringing their practices this morning, meaning many cannot get through.

From today, GPs can order a test for someone with symptoms online.

But so many doctors are using it that the system has not been able to cope.

Maitiu O'Tuathail, a GP in Dublin, is encouraging people to be patient.

"We've received an enormous volume of calls today from patients who have symptoms that are requesting testing for Covid-19," said Dr O'Tuathail.

"Unfortunately, our system is down at the moment due to the volume of requests that we are getting.

"So what we've asked patients to do firstly is please only contact GPs if you have symptoms.

"If you have questions or concerns initially contact the HSE website, there is a huge amount of information there."

Minister Simon Harris is appealing to the public to bear with GPs.

"It is a massive body of work, we are asking our GPs, our healthcare professionals and the HSE to deliver.

"We need all of us to be responsible in relation to that. Keep GP slots for those that really need them.

"Be patient with your GP who is under a lot of pressure when you phone them.

"And obviously, a test is only for when you have symptoms, not because you would like one."

The Irish College of General Practitioners has stressed that out-of-hours GP services cannot order a Covid-19 test for patients.

Also, while waiting for tests and/or test results, patients with respiratory symptoms and/or fever will be asked to self-isolate in their homes.

There were reports over the weekend of people telephoning out-of-hours GP services and overwhelming the 999/112 emergency services.