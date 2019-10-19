News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Syrian family lauds community’s response to tragedy

Syrian family lauds community’s response to tragedy
Syrian woman Mariam Al-Omar Al-Issa living in Gort, Co. Galway who lost her brother in low and his three children at the latest Turkish invasion on north Syrian and left her sister Fatma fighting for her life in hospital. Photograph: Hany Marzouk
By Lorna Siggins
Saturday, October 19, 2019 - 06:30 AM

A Co Galway-based Syrian family which lost four close relatives, including three young children, in Turkish-led military attacks on north-east Syria this week, has expressed gratitude for the overwhelming community response.

Mariam Al-Omar Al-Issa, who was resettled with her family in Gort two years ago, learned earlier this week that her sister Fatema was injured and Fatema’s husband Khalil and their children, twin boys Mohammed and Qusay, 7, and four-month-old daughter, Lujain, died during a military strike.

Ms Al-Issa was told that her sister had been hanging out washing at their home in the Syrian/Turkish border town of Ras al-Ayn when their house was shelled last Tuesday, and Fatema was the sole survivor. She was hospitalised with her injuries.

Ras al-Ayn has been targeted by Turkish military and their Syrian allies over a week of shelling, rocket attacks, and clashes with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, after Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced his offensive 10 days ago in response to US troop withdrawal.

The UN says the number of civilian deaths, reported at up to 200 on both sides of the Syrian-Turkish border, is still “unclear”, but at least 130,000 people have been displaced from homes.

Elham Tarea, also a Syrian resident in Gort and a close friend of the bereaved family, said Mariam and her husband Morhef and three young children wished to express gratitude to the people of Gort “for the kindness they have shown at this sad time”. Ms Tarea said: “The support is felt not just by Mariam and her family, but the whole Syrian community here.”

A book of condolences had been opened for the Al-Issa family at Gort Resource Centre, and its co-ordinator, Annie Rozario, said the community response had already been extraordinary.

Ms Rozario said:

We have a framed photograph of Mariam’s brother-in-law , Khalil, and the three children, Mohammed and Qusay and Lujain, who died, and we have had a stream of people bringing flowers, biscuits, offering help in any way

Gort parish priest Fr Tommy Marrinan said the book of condolences would be open in Gort Roman Catholic parish church over the weekend, and would then transfer back to the resource centre in Church St, Gort.

“We want to offer our deepest sympathies to the family, and we are working on an appropriate community response,” Fr Marrinan said.

It is anticipated that a fundraiser will be organised by Fr Marrinan and Gort Resource Centre for the family next month.

The Al-Issa family are from Raqqa, about 160km east of the Syrian capital Aleppo, and are among 22 Syrian families resettled under the UN High Commission for Refugees/Irish Refugee Protection Programme in Gort, Ballinasloe, Tuam, and Loughrea since 2017.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson says his deal with EU ‘busts’ the Northern Ireland backstop

More on this topic

Syrian Kurds accuse Turkey of violating US-brokered ceasefireSyrian Kurds accuse Turkey of violating US-brokered ceasefire

Fighting continues in Syria despite US-brokered ceasefireFighting continues in Syria despite US-brokered ceasefire

Pence: US and Turkey agree five-day Syria ceasefirePence: US and Turkey agree five-day Syria ceasefire

US delegation presses Erdogan for Syria ceasefire during talks in TurkeyUS delegation presses Erdogan for Syria ceasefire during talks in Turkey


TOPIC: Syria

More in this Section

Man gets partially suspended sentence for twice attacking ex-partner in front of their son at children's hospitalMan gets partially suspended sentence for twice attacking ex-partner in front of their son at children's hospital

'I am free of his disgusting and sick secret,' says victim after his older brother is jailed for decade of sexual abuse and rape'I am free of his disgusting and sick secret,' says victim after his older brother is jailed for decade of sexual abuse and rape

Varadkar: New Brexit deal is final offer from EUVaradkar: New Brexit deal is final offer from EU

'If I wasn't a whistleblower then I'd have gotten a commendation,' Garda tells Disclosures Tribunal'If I wasn't a whistleblower then I'd have gotten a commendation,' Garda tells Disclosures Tribunal


Lifestyle

It never ceases to stop me in my tracks when I hear my husband intone to our children one of the oft overused phrases from my stockpile of, “Can you just not?” categories.Lindsay Woods: If my children feel I’m doing it wrong then I must be doing it right

In honour of our Made in Munster special edition, Joe McNamee creates a four-course meal showcasing the best produce from the province. And there’s a lot to celebrate.The Menu's Made in Munster six course dinner - One from each county

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »