Synthetics are latest Evolution for hurleys

It could be time to kiss your ash goodbye — a new synthetic hurley is about to hit the market.

The reinforced composite Mycro Evolution hurley, designed, developed and manufactured entirely in Ireland, will go on sale to the public at the National Ploughing Championships in Co Offaly today.

And Waterford inter-county hurler Tom Devine, who has been using the Evolution for several months, said there’s no going back.

I was sceptical enough having been used to wooden hurleys all my life, really,” he said. “But I took it out with my brother for a puck and after about 10 minutes we thought, jeepers, this is right good like! There’s a fair advantage over a wooden hurley — an extra few yards of a strike and a more sure connection. But the dependability and reliability of it is the main advantage.

It’s been developed by Cork-based sports equipment company Mycro Sportsgear, which is known for its range of hurling helmets and gloves.

An attempt by Wavin to develop a plastic hurley in the 1980s didn’t work. Another synthetic hurley, Cultec, is available on the market.

But Mycro has spent the last five years consulting with materials experts, bio-engineering firms and players as it refined its design. It has unique features, including a carbon fibre rod running the length of the stick. While this makes it stronger and more durable than an ash hurley, it is still as flexible as an ash hurley.

Its polymer fibres have the same shock absorption qualities as an ash hurley, which significantly reduces “the sting” transfer to a player’s arms.

The boss features grooves to help water run-off and a speckled or flecked boss surface to improve grip, making it an easier stick to play with in wet conditions.

The Evolution is breakable but does not splinter. It is recyclable, and unlike other similar products, it’s made in Ireland — by Con O’Leary, of Bandon-based Premier Plastics.

He said the challenge was to develop a hurley whose weight was similar to ash, had good balance and good striking power. “But most importantly, it had to have good touch of the ball, even in wet weather,” he said.

Myrco boss, former Cork hurling centre back Ronan Curran, said the Evolution, which costs from €30 to €50, has matched or surpassed the ash in a range of tests, including sideline cuts, free taking, hooking and blocking and overhead striking.

I’ve played hurling all my life and all the tradition that goes with it is important to me,” he said. “However, I believe that we have actually improved on the natural hurley with this technological breakthrough.

“All in all the team at Mycro are very proud of the Evolution and are convinced it will play an important part in the future of hurling in Ireland and around the world.”

Recent statistics from Teagasc showed some 80% of the 450,000 hurleys made every year here are made from imported ash, sourced mainly from the Netherlands and Eastern Europe.

The outbreak of Ash dieback disease in 2012 threatened the supply of ash here. The hurley industry contributes between €6m-€8m a year to the economy.