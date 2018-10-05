Symbolic blow for Government as right to housing motion passes Dáil

The Government has suffered a symbolic blow after a motion to enshrine the right to housing in the Constitution passed in the Dáil.

Sinn Féin Dáil deputy leader Pearse Doherty said those who attended Wednesday’s housing rally represented the hundreds of thousands of people who are affected by the housing emergency, “people who are affected day-in, day-out”.

The motion, which was supported by 83 TD from across the opposition, called for significantly more investment to deal with the housing and homelessness crisis and asked the Government to declare a national housing emergency.

Earlier in the day, amid shouts and heckles, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl was forced to intervene and call on members of Sinn Féin to “behave” when the issue of housing was raised during Leader’s Questions.

As the Tánaiste was almost drowned out by interjections, Culture Minister Josepha Madigan said that if the “words are strong enough” from the opposition, there would be no need to shout.

Sinn Féin Dáil deputy leader Pearse Doherty said those who attended Wednesday’s housing rally represented the hundreds of thousands of people who are affected by the housing emergency, “people who are affected day-in, day-out”.

Mr Coveney said the Government understands the frustration but said the crisis would take time to fix.

The housing plan which I was involved in, this Government has endorsed and the minister, Deputy Eoghan Murphy, is now building on, was always a five-year plan to correct and essentially reshape a housing market, from the perspective of rentals, social housing and private purchases,” he said.

Mr Doherty hit back, saying: “There the Tánaiste goes again, saying our housing policy is working. If he says it over and over again, maybe he will even start to believe it himself.”

Separately, Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary raised difficulties with GP vacancies across the country, especially in rural areas.

He referred to Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) figures which show there more than 660 GPs over the age of 60 who will be retiring in the next five to seven years, of which 244 will retire over the next two years.

“Those statistics are real people, real lives, people making choices about their own lives. They also represent a very vital community service that may be withdrawn or restricted,” he said.

Responding, Mr Coveney said the Government’s focus is on shifting the emphasis towards primary care but added that discussions on a new GP contract are ongoing.