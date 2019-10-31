Swiss woman who died after caravan was blown down 30ft drop in Storm Ali died of severe head injuries, inquest hears

A Swiss woman who died when the caravan she was staying in was swept into the sea during Storm Ali in Connemara last year sustained severe traumatic head injuries, an inquest has heard.

Swiss nurse Elvira Ferrari (aged 58), a mother of three from Steinmaur, Zurich in Switzerland, tried to escape when winds flipped over the caravan and it was swept down a nine-metre (30 foot) drop into the sea on the morning of September 19, 2018.

The storm force 11 winds which hit the west coast were far stronger than speeds forecast, the inquest before Galway West coroner Dr Ciaran McLoughlin heard today.

The jury heard that Ms Ferrari had booked into the Clifden Eco Beach Camping and Caravan Park on September 16, 2018, for three nights, and been offered the use of a mobile home as an alternative the previous night due to a bad forecast.

Ms Ferrari had come to Ireland in August of that year to study English in Galway for three weeks, and had planned to spend four days in Connemara.

The inquest heard that she had rented a bike in Clifden, which she was due to return on the day of the incident.

Ms Sally Forth of Darlington, England, said that she saw a caravan blow over onto its side at about 7.45 am that morning, and it rolled onto a cliff edge and onto the beach . She saw the door open, and a figure trying to get out.

Mr Caleb-Amie Soltendieck, a French-Canadian who was staying at the eco-park with his girlfriend Shamie Gizuere Levesque, said he was alerted by Shamie who had seen the caravan blow over.

He ran out and spotted the caravan on the beach some nine metres (30ft) below, and in the water.

Mr Soltendieck said he could see someone was trapped underneath.

He managed to get Ms Ferrari out from underneath, but she had severe injuries as her head had been crushed.

The eco-camp owner Kris Acton, who has run the caravan and campsite with his wife Tatjana since 2010, said the weather forecast for Wednesday, September 19, 2018, had been for 70 mile per hour winds.

He said an orange alert had been issued for that part of the coast.

Mr Acton had also checked a British weather forecast, which predicted 68 to 70 mph winds.

Mr Acton said he had advised customers the night before to move, and had provided storm shields, and also advised those staying there with cars to use them as windbreaks.

The scene at the Clifden Eco Beach Camping and Caravan Park in September 2018.

He said his wife had spoken to Ms Ferrari on the Tuesday night and offered her the use of a mobile home, as the caravan would be very noisy in high winds.

At 7.45am on the Wednesday morning, there was a knock on the door and a woman was shouting that a caravan had toppled over .

He ran down to the beach, saw a body, and was told by Mr Soltendieck that there was no pulse. The emergency services were called, and both he and his wife administered cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on instruction.

Mr Acton said that he believed the gusts were over 90 miles per hour, and were of a “red alert” category, and winds of this ferocity would only occur in winter time.

Ms Tatjana Acton said she had spoken to Ms Ferrari the night before, as there had been an issue with her credit card, and they spoke German to each other.

She said she had suggested Ms Ferrari transfer to a mobile home that night, but the Swiss guest seemed more concerned about an issue with her credit card.

Irish Coast Guard Cleggan officer Michael Murray , who reached the scene at 7.58am, told Dr McLoughlin that the forecast was “well off” in his opinion, and was “near hurricane force”. He said he had to move his jeep during the incident at one point as the winds were so severe.

Clifden GP Dr John Casey said in his statement that Ms Ferrari sustained catastrophic head injuries and he pronounced her dead at 8.17am.

Garda Shane Nally of Clifden Garda station said he arrived with three colleagues, and ambulance staff, and Dr Casey was attending Ms Ferrari’s body, which was about three metres (10ft) from the caravan on the beach.

Pathologist Dr Ramadan Shatwan gave cause of death as severe traumatic head injury.

Coroner Dr Ciaran McLoughlin paid tribute to Mr Soltendieck for trying to save Ms Ferrari, and to the emergency services for their bravery in such weather conditions.

He said a storm of that nature was most unusual for that time of year.

“This was indeed a tragic accident, in no way foreseen,” Dr McLoughlin said.

A jury returned a verdict of severe traumatic head injury.

The coroner, the Garda and the jury expressed sympathies to Ms Ferrari’s two sons, Romain and Nico, and daughter Mengia and ex husband, Bruno. Ms Ferrari’s son Romain and his partner Alexandra were present at the inquest.