'Swing-gate’ TD Maria Bailey rejected by local FG members

Fine Gael members in Maria Bailey’s constituency have voted to remove the ‘swing-gate’ TD from the general election ticket.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will now come under pressure to dump the backbench TD, who has already been demoted as chair of the housing committee.

Grassroots members in the Dún Laoghaire constituency met last night to vote on a motion calling on the Fine Gael executive council to “urgently review” the ticket for the general election and to “make any changes necessary in order to improve the party’s prospect” in any national ballot.

While Ms Bailey, Minister of State for higher education Mary Mitchell O’Connor, and councillor Barry Ward are all currently on the ticket in the four-seat constituency, it was widely accepted the motion related to Ms Bailey and the swing-gate controversy this summer.

Afterwards Ms Bailey described the ballot as an “internal matter”, adding that she would not be making any comment.

Fine Gael has been damaged by the controversy which has rumbled on since before the local and European elections in May. Some within Fine Gael remain unhappy that Mr Varadkar did not take more severe action on the matter.

However, the meeting, which took place in Dún Laoghaire’s Marine Hotel, was told that people in the constituency have been feeding information to a national newspaper, which was described as “deplorable” and “completely unacceptable”.

Members were warned that they would be referred to a disciplinary meeting.

It is understood Ms Bailey gave an emotional address at the meeting, which lasted less than two hours.Afterwards Dún Laoghaire constituency chair Edward Kennedy said: “We had a robust debate the members have had their say.

”Before the meeting, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the party would “listen to what members have to say” and accepted “issues and difficulties have arisen” surrounding Ms Bailey.