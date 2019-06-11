Swimming ban lifted at all but one Dublin beach

Swimming bans remain in place at one popular swimming spot in Dublin after water quality has returned to normal at seven strands in the city.

However, a bathing ban remains in place at Dollymount Beach.

The ban was implemented at eight beaches following an overflow at the Ringsend water treatment plant sent sewerage flowing into Dublin Bay last week.

The bans were lifted at all beaches in the Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown area on Sunday night after tests found the water quality had returned to normal.

Swimmers will now be permitted to enter the water at Seapoint, Sandycove, The Forty Foot, Killiney and White Rock.

The temporary restrictions have also since been lifted from Sandymount and Merrion strands.