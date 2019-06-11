News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Swimming ban lifted at all but one Dublin beach

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 09:42 AM

Swimming bans remain in place at one popular swimming spot in Dublin after water quality has returned to normal at seven strands in the city.

However, a bathing ban remains in place at Dollymount Beach.

The ban was implemented at eight beaches following an overflow at the Ringsend water treatment plant sent sewerage flowing into Dublin Bay last week.

The bans were lifted at all beaches in the Dún Laoghaire/Rathdown area on Sunday night after tests found the water quality had returned to normal.

Swimmers will now be permitted to enter the water at Seapoint, Sandycove, The Forty Foot, Killiney and White Rock.

The temporary restrictions have also since been lifted from Sandymount and Merrion strands.

READ MORE

Over 500 plants species became extinct in the past 250 years, study finds

More on this topic

Three Cork water supplies removed from ‘risk list’

Most Irish bathing waters rated excellent by EU standards

Report offers bleak outlook for domestic health and water supply

The Monday Interview: Feeling the flow after coming full circle

DollymountSwimming BanTOPIC: Water standards

More in this Section

Cabinet set to approve new Fair Deal for farming families

Over 500 plants species became extinct in the past 250 years, study finds

15 sitting days in Dáil before summer break to tackle backlog of legislation

Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing on Dublin's O'Connell Street


Lifestyle

How can parents keep their children safe on social media?

Children often misread fear in dogs – making a bite more likely

Making Cents: Guidelines for contract of care at residential homes

Youghal-born solicitor on confronting challenges faced as visually-impaired athlete

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »