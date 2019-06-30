News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Swimmers urged to be aware of rip tides in water

Jill Amante
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 10:37 AM

Swimmers are being urged to be aware of rip-tides and make themselves aware of what to look out for.

It follows the tragic death of a teenage girl in County Louth on Friday.

Jill Amante, 14, was swimming with friends at Seapoint Beach when she was caught in a strong current and got into difficulty.

Water Safety Ireland's Roger Sweeney said young people and children are vulnerable - even in shallow water.

"We've had 30 child drownings in 10 years - that's 30 children drowned under 14 years of age," he said.

"They can drown quickly and silently and in relatively shallow water as well, so please keep an eye on them.

"If they're quiet, don't take it that means they're ok. Drowning isn't always the splashing and waving call for help we see on TV programmes. It's quite silent."

READ MORE

Government accused of dragging its heels on making tax relief easier for disabled drivers

More on this topic

Warning as Lions Mane jellyfish spotted off south Dublin coast

Galway harbour master calls for Corrib safety railings

Inadequately disinfected water put West Cork residents at risk

EPA raise concerns over lack of monitoring for private water supplies servicing over 1m people

TOPIC: Water safety

More in this Section

Three-year-old girl being treated for 'minor injuries' after balcony fall in Limerick

Batch of black pudding recalled as it may contain 'small pieces' of plastic

A la Carte Catholicism has to be built on says Cork's Bishop-elect

EuroMillions Plus ticket worth €500,000 sold in Cork


Lifestyle

Wishlist: Ceramics, cushions and canvas

The youngest spends the journey scowling at me intoning how ‘all the other mums are on time’

Child watch: New service protects babysitters and parents

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »