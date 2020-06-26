News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Swift return to court for man who threatened partner after bail granted at Cork court

Swift return to court for man who threatened partner after bail granted at Cork court
By Liam Heylin
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 06:12 PM

A 26-year-old man who got bail on condition that he would have no contact of any kind with his partner approached her moments later outside the courtroom saying, “You’ll regret this.” 

The man effectively blew his bail and ended up being remanded in custody until Wednesday as a result of his actions moments after being granted bail at an in camera hearing in Cork District Court.

Another young man who appeared in the same court in relation to an unpaid drugs fine approached gardaí and alerted them to the threat made to the young woman outside Courtroom 1.

Parties to the in camera case had to be reassembled over lunchtime to deal with the evidence of the defendant threatening his partner in this way.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said he had arrived back at this office when he was alerted to the matter and the defendant himself was on his way home with his father when he was told that he would have to come back to court.

READ MORE

Jail for man caught with nearly €100k of cannabis

Mr Burke said in a submission to the court: “Unfortunately, what he did was extremely stupid. It was in the heat of the moment. When he left the courtroom she was the first person he saw outside the door.” 

Swift return to court for man who threatened partner after bail granted at Cork court

Judge Olann Kelleher said this man had just been given bail and had signed his name to the conditions which included having no contact with the complainant, direct or indirect. He was also precluded from using social media to contact her.

The defendant had been arrested on Thursday night and charged with putting his partner in fear by turning up at her house. Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said at the initial court appearance that gardaí were not opposed to the defendant being released on bail.

Judge Kelleher said during the hearing after the incident outside the court: “It is a serious matter when someone brings an application before the court. It is explained to her that there will be no contact. 

"That must mean something. She is entitled to rely on that. If the court does not enforce it, the system breaks down.”

The judge then remanded the young man in custody.

The defendant said at the second hearing that he had not slept the night before in the holding cell at the garda station and was upset about what happened.

Asked about approaching the young woman outside the courtroom he said: “It was emotionally drive. I don’t contest their accounts (the young woman and the independent witness). I said what they said in their accounts. I would like to apologise. I have not slept one wink. I did not think she would call the guards (on Thursday night). I thought we were beyond that because we got back together.” 

Cross-examined by Inspector O’Sullivan about the words, “You will regret this,” he said he did not mean what he said, adding: “I am struggling with my head. I am heartbroken over her situation as well. There was not real meaning behind what I said. It was just taking a (verbal) dig at her really.”

READ MORE

Archbishop: 'People don't have to go straight back to gathering for worship'

More on this topic

Driver given suspended sentence after cocaine thrown from car windowDriver given suspended sentence after cocaine thrown from car window

Man, 21, threatened to stab mother and bury her, Cork court hearsMan, 21, threatened to stab mother and bury her, Cork court hears

Garda superintendent's call for suspension to be lifted rejected by Garda CommissionerGarda superintendent's call for suspension to be lifted rejected by Garda Commissioner

Top judge urges people to settle personal injury casesTop judge urges people to settle personal injury cases

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Dublin the worst hit by Covid-19, figures showDublin the worst hit by Covid-19, figures show

Judge hands down 18-month sentence to husband of murdered grandmother Patricia O'ConnorJudge hands down 18-month sentence to husband of murdered grandmother Patricia O'Connor

Belfast continues 'community effort' to find 14-year-old Noah DonohoeBelfast continues 'community effort' to find 14-year-old Noah Donohoe

Weekly number of deaths with coronavirus recorded in NI fallsWeekly number of deaths with coronavirus recorded in NI falls


Lifestyle

Kiki Martire, head of training and coaching for new HSE-funded text-based mental health serviceWorking Life: Kiki Martire, head of training and coaching at ‘50808’

Our fitness routines may be crunched while we work from home, but thanks to a stream of top-class workouts online it's never been easier to stay in shape, says Peta BeeWork it out: Top 10 fitness apps to help you get back in shape post lockdown

Workers from a broad range of industries recount their experiences of diversity and inclusion in the Irish work environmentPride 2020: Workers tell their personal experiences from the Irish workplace

Pride at work: HR experts Damien O'Halloran and Sarah O'Donnell review Ireland's evolving human resources practices. Interviews: Ailin QuinlanPride 2020: Inside view of evolving Irish workplace

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »