SVP report: ‘140,000 Irish children growing up cold’

By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 12:01 AM

More than 140,000 children are living in substandard and poor-quality homes, with thousands more already languishing in emergency accommodation.

That is according to Growing up in the Cold, a report by the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP), which found that, in addition to the almost 4,000 children currently living in emergency accommodation, there are another 140,000 living in homes with a leaking roof or damp walls or floors.

The study also found that over half of the poorest children in families reliant on social welfare are not in receipt of the fuel allowance.

  • Other findings in the report include:

  • In 2018, 10.5% of one-parent households reported that they could not afford to adequately heat their home — the highest rate for all household types;
  • One in five one-parent families were living in substandard accommodation;
  • 11% of households with children were in arrears on their utility bills, compared to 3.3% of households with one adult over the age of 65, and 4.7% of all households without dependent children;
  • Irish households with children had the highest rate of utility arrears among EU peer countries;
  • Compared to children living in owner-occupied housing, children living in the private rented sector were 2.2 times more likely to experience energy poverty;
  • Five-year-olds living in energy-poor homes had an increased risk of asthma (10% compared to 8%) and to have had two or more courses of antibiotics in the past year.

SVP head of social justice Tricia Keilthy said the report shines a light on the outcomes for children who grow up in substandard and poor quality homes.

“This report clearly shows that children are one of the groups most exposed to the risk of energy poverty, and that growing up in a cold home has a distinct negative impact on a child’s health,” said Dr Keilthy.

“The findings suggest that policy levers to alleviate energy poverty and improve the quality of the housing stock will lead to significant health benefits and a reduction in health expenditure in the future.”

SVP spent more than €5m helping people with the cost of energy in 2018 — 20% up on 2017. It expects to receive more than 50,000 calls for help this winter, many from families struggling to heat their homes.

The Warmer Home Scheme, a free energy efficiency scheme available to welfare recipients who own their own home, received additional funding in the Budget. Dr Keilthy said that while such extra supports are welcome, current Government policies are failing to effectively target children experiencing energy poverty, and many families won’t be compensated for the carbon tax increase.

“The Warmer Home Scheme may be a good option for older people who own their own homes, but for energy-poor households with children, it is more likely they are living in social housing or the private rented sector,” she said.

