SVP launch 'urgent' appeal after highest volume of calls since recession

St Vincent de Paul (SVP) has launched an "urgent" appeal for public funds to deal with an expected spike in calls from families financially hit by Covid-19.

The charity said its income has been "drastically reduced" in the wake of restrictions to combat the virus which forced the closure of its 234 shops and the cancellation of church-gate and shopping centre collections.

Last year SVP helped over 160,000 people and families and had expected that figure to rise by about 10% this year.

However, the charity now expects that this figure will be well exceeded as more and more families find themselves struggling financially as a result of losing their jobs or living on reduced income due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

SVP national president Kieran Stafford said calls to to the charity for the first three months of the year were at their highest level for over a decade.

"Thousands used to earning a regular wage are depending on the temporary Government subsidy or the Pandemic Unemployment Payment but that will eventually come to an end," he said.

"In the past two weeks, we have had more calls from families worried about the rent and without savings to keep them afloat. And those already struggling on an inadequate social welfare payment will struggle even more. When this is over, many will still be trapped in a cycle of poverty."

Mr Stafford also said the charity had been working hard to assist families despite the restrictions.

“Many calls are seeking help with food and energy bills. In most cases we are able to supply vouchers and work with utility companies on their behalf. Many other callers just need to speak to someone about their circumstances and in those cases we are there to listen or help them find other appropriate services," he said.

Donations can be made here, by calling 0818 176 176 or by post to Society of St Vincent de Paul, National Office, SVP House, 91-92 Sean McDermott Street, FREEPOST, FDN5235, Dublin 1.