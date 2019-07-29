News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Suspicious person seen running away from spot where bomb was planted in Armagh

Suspicious person seen running away from spot where bomb was planted in Armagh
By Press Association
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 04:48 PM

A suspicious person reportedly ran away from the spot where a booby-trapped bomb was placed to target police in Northern Ireland, an investigator said.

A metal tube made to look like a used mortar was planted in Craigavon, Co Armagh, in a bid to kill police overnight on Friday.

It was designed to explode if moved by local officers lured into the area by fake reports.

PSNI detective superintendent Richard Campbell said the device was manufactured somewhere and asked anyone with information about activity in an outbuilding or garage in recent days or weeks to contact detectives.

He asked anyone who saw any unusual activity or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area of Tullygally Road on Friday night or in recent days or weeks to get in touch.

A suspicious person was seen running away from the area of the bus stop, near where the device was found, at around 11.45pm on Friday night, the detective said.

The person was between 5’6” and 5’9” tall, of slim or medium build and believed to be aged in the late teens or early 20s.

The person was described as wearing a light grey or beige long-sleeved hooded top, with the hood up and face covered.

The suspicious individual was reported to have gone from the bus stop into open ground that borders the Tullygally Road, Aldervale flats and Drumglass Estate in an area known locally as the Black Path.

The detective said: “I would appeal to anyone who saw this individual in the area or in the wider Craigavon area on Friday night or early Saturday morning to please contact my detectives.”

A phone call to a Belfast newspaper claiming an attack on a police patrol had missed its target and a bang reported at around midnight were fake reports and designed to lure police into the area, investigators believe.

Dissident republicans are the main suspects.

READ MORE

Workers in protest at under-threat Belfast shipyard

- Press Association

More on this topic

There are 'no plans' to provide a sewerage scheme in Star Wars filming spot, PortmageeThere are 'no plans' to provide a sewerage scheme in Star Wars filming spot, Portmagee

Patrice Evra retires: The footballer’s most memorable social media momentsPatrice Evra retires: The footballer’s most memorable social media moments

New technology could help farmers detect plant diseases using smartphonesNew technology could help farmers detect plant diseases using smartphones

Documentary about 52-year-old powerlifting Cork woman to premiere at IndieCorkDocumentary about 52-year-old powerlifting Cork woman to premiere at IndieCork

PSNI

More in this Section

Dublin based tech company aiming to get online gaming on school curriculumDublin based tech company aiming to get online gaming on school curriculum

Woman raped by husband 'blamed herself' and asked judge not to jail himWoman raped by husband 'blamed herself' and asked judge not to jail him

'Those who enforce the law must keep it': Man wrongly arrested by gardaí awarded €1.1m by jury'Those who enforce the law must keep it': Man wrongly arrested by gardaí awarded €1.1m by jury

Workers in protest at under-threat Belfast shipyardWorkers in protest at under-threat Belfast shipyard


Lifestyle

I’m 29 and I have never had sex without a condom.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: What do I do when I find sex without a condom uncomfortable?

Actor Peter Corboy in conversation with Hilary Fennell.'Just do what makes you happy': Fair City actor Peter Corboy on worrying less and living more

She was enjoying her job as a management consultant but a change in career has Lesley Emin feeling as high as the tallest peaks in the west, she tells Lorna Siggins.Ageing with attitude: How Lesley is blazing a new trail in life

Psychotherapist Lucy Beresford says there’s a lot we can take away from the hit reality show.7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »