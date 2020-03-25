News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Suspicious device in Co Fermanagh believed to be 'elaborate hoax" - Gardaí

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 03:43 PM

A security alert that had been declared in Rosslea, Co Fermanagh has been declared a hoax by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), a statement by An Garda Síochána said today.

After a member of the public discovered a suspicious device on Monday, the PSNI implemented a significant public safety operation.

Gardaí and the PSNI now believe the "elaborate hoax" was the work of so-called dissident republican gang.

Significant Garda and PSNI resources, which were badly needed elsewhere to support and assist communities during the current crisis, were diverted to manage and support the policing response.

"This egotistical act is yet again proof that these tiny groupings care nothing for the local community or the people of this island, said Deputy Commissioner John Twomey, Policing and Security.

"An Garda Síochána will continue to work effectively and collaboratively with our PSNI colleagues in targeting individuals involved in dissident republican criminality."

