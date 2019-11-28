Suspended term for sex attack on teen

A two-year suspended jail term was imposed on a middle-aged man who sexually assaulted his own teenage daughter after she confided in him following a suicide attempt.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “There was a substantial breach of trust and a complete rupture of the father-daughter relationship.

“But she has not just lost the relationship with her father, the family has taken sides. Siblings have taken sides. She feels that has been engendered by her father not admitting the offence early on.

“Now (by pleaded guilty) he has publically acknowledged his wrongdoing. Nobody can deny her. No sibling can deny her.”

The judge took into consideration that the sexual assault was a one-off incident.

The victim had attempted suicide and spoke to her father when she was in counselling afterwards.

Detective Garda Fionuala Whelan testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the single incident of sexual assault occurred on September 19, 2010, when the injured party was 19 years old.

“It happened when she was getting counselling. He father ended up in a close relationship with her. He was the only one she could speak to at this time,” Det Garda Whelan said.

They were alone in a shed at the back of the family home when he embraced her and held her in his arms. She could smell alcohol from his breath but she did not believe he was drunk.

“He put his hands down the back of her pyjama resting his hands on her bottom against her skin, looking straight at her and talking to her,” said Det Garda Whelan.

“It went on for two to three minutes. He moved his hand around to her vagina.

“He began rubbing his hand around her vagina and his left hand was around her hip and bottom. There was a noise from outside and they both jumped.”

The victim’s father, who is now in his mid-50s, then asked her to go to another out-house but she declined. She was 19 at the time almost 10 years ago.

The victim said that all she ever wanted was for her father to tell the truth and get help. She felt she had no other option to get out of the family home.

She attended counselling and felt that she lost her family.

“I lost my whole family because he chose to lie instead of telling the truth,” she said in her victim impact statement which concluded by saying she was glad she stood up.

The accused wept in the witness box as he apologised to his daughter. “She was right, I was wrong… I am so so sorry for what happened,” he said.

Brendan Kelly, defending, said alcohol was a factor and the father acknowledged he was entirely wrong and sorry for the many years of isolation from the family which she experienced as a result of this.