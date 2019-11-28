News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Suspended term for sex attack on teen

Suspended term for sex attack on teen
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 09:43 PM

A two-year suspended jail term was imposed on a middle-aged man who sexually assaulted his own teenage daughter after she confided in him following a suicide attempt.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “There was a substantial breach of trust and a complete rupture of the father-daughter relationship.

“But she has not just lost the relationship with her father, the family has taken sides. Siblings have taken sides. She feels that has been engendered by her father not admitting the offence early on.

“Now (by pleaded guilty) he has publically acknowledged his wrongdoing. Nobody can deny her. No sibling can deny her.”

The judge took into consideration that the sexual assault was a one-off incident.

The victim had attempted suicide and spoke to her father when she was in counselling afterwards.

Detective Garda Fionuala Whelan testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the single incident of sexual assault occurred on September 19, 2010, when the injured party was 19 years old.

“It happened when she was getting counselling. He father ended up in a close relationship with her. He was the only one she could speak to at this time,” Det Garda Whelan said.

They were alone in a shed at the back of the family home when he embraced her and held her in his arms. She could smell alcohol from his breath but she did not believe he was drunk.

“He put his hands down the back of her pyjama resting his hands on her bottom against her skin, looking straight at her and talking to her,” said Det Garda Whelan.

“It went on for two to three minutes. He moved his hand around to her vagina.

“He began rubbing his hand around her vagina and his left hand was around her hip and bottom. There was a noise from outside and they both jumped.”

The victim’s father, who is now in his mid-50s, then asked her to go to another out-house but she declined. She was 19 at the time almost 10 years ago.

The victim said that all she ever wanted was for her father to tell the truth and get help. She felt she had no other option to get out of the family home.

She attended counselling and felt that she lost her family.

“I lost my whole family because he chose to lie instead of telling the truth,” she said in her victim impact statement which concluded by saying she was glad she stood up.

The accused wept in the witness box as he apologised to his daughter. “She was right, I was wrong… I am so so sorry for what happened,” he said.

Brendan Kelly, defending, said alcohol was a factor and the father acknowledged he was entirely wrong and sorry for the many years of isolation from the family which she experienced as a result of this.

READ MORE

Court hears man who assaulted girl living “in conditions that would not be tolerated in Calcutta”

More on this topic

Court hears man who assaulted girl living “in conditions that would not be tolerated in Calcutta”Court hears man who assaulted girl living “in conditions that would not be tolerated in Calcutta”

Cork woman broke ankles in jump from balcony because feared partner would kill her Cork woman broke ankles in jump from balcony because feared partner would kill her

Same-sex couple on bus ‘treated as form of entertainment’ by abusive teenagersSame-sex couple on bus ‘treated as form of entertainment’ by abusive teenagers

Katie Price’s boyfriend threatened to break my jaw, police officer tells courtKatie Price’s boyfriend threatened to break my jaw, police officer tells court


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

'Ashamed ' manslaughter accused told gardaí he was acting in self-defence, trial hears'Ashamed ' manslaughter accused told gardaí he was acting in self-defence, trial hears

Pearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalisedPearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalised

€100,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary with two arrested€100,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary with two arrested

Court dismisses man's murder appeal on grounds of alcoholism, but admits issue may need to be exploredCourt dismisses man's murder appeal on grounds of alcoholism, but admits issue may need to be explored


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: This OK Boomber crack, are the young people a shower of p***ks now or what like?

I’M MORE than a little worried. I’m worried about the use of a single word. I’m not usually afraid of words but there’s something sinister about this one.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Minister is using the word 'segregated' to describe children with special needs

Kya deLongchamps revs up to explore the tradition of pedal power.Vintage View: Rev up to explore the tradition of pedal power

As we prepare to enter the 2020s, Pat Fitzpatrick takes a look back at the first two decades of the century so far.Reeling in the decades: A look back at the first two decades of the century so far

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »