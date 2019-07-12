News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Suspended sentence for man who stole €900 of alcohol to pay off gambling debts

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Friday, July 12, 2019 - 05:59 PM

A man stole almost €900 worth of alcohol while on a work break so he could sell the products to cover his gambling addiction.

Wojciech Brzezinski entered SuperValu in Bandon, Co. Cork, on April 1, 2017, and placed €887 of alcohol in a trolley before leaving.

Bandon District Court heard that he could not be identified initially from CCTV but was later arrested in Cahir, Co. Tipperary, on foot of a bench warrant.

The court heard that on 11 February the same year he had committed a similar theft from a store in Carlow, for which he is currently serving a jail sentence.

Mr Brzezinski's solicitor, Myra Dinneen, said her client was 36 and had been living in Ireland since 2005.

He had travelled to Bandon that day as part of his job to make a delivery. During a break, he went into SuperValu and took the alcohol.

Ms Dinneen said that around this time Mr Brzezinski was employed but had a gambling problem.

She said Mr Brzezinski saw a logic in stealing the alcohol so he could dispose of the items by selling them to cover his debts.

The solicitor told Judge James McNulty that her client had a son from a previous relationship and one brother living in Ireland.

Judge McNulty said Mr Brzezinski was now aware of the consequences of offending and sentenced him to 90 days in prison for the offence, but suspended the term for two years.

