Suspected stolen goods worth up to €500k seized by gardaí in Longford

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 08:07 PM

Suspected stolen goods worth up to 500 thousand euro have been seized, after the search of a building in County Longford.

Pics: An Garda Síochána

Gardai found a large amount of industrial machinery, tools, trailers, vans, cars, engines and car parts in a large industrial lock up.

The discovery was made yesterday morning - no arrests have been made.

Some of the items have already been identified as being stolen in the UK over the past few months.

Gardai are still trying to find out where the rest of the property came from.

