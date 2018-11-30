Suspected stolen goods worth up to €500k seized by gardaí in Longford

Suspected stolen goods worth up to 500 thousand euro have been seized, after the search of a building in County Longford.
Gardai found a large amount of industrial machinery, tools, trailers, vans, cars, engines and car parts in a large industrial lock up.
The discovery was made yesterday morning - no arrests have been made.
Some of the items have already been identified as being stolen in the UK over the past few months.
Gardai are still trying to find out where the rest of the property came from.
- Digital Desk