Suspected South American hit squad charged after Offaly arrest

The four men from South America were arrested on Wednesday morning in Clara in Co. Offaly.
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 08:24 AM

Four men arrested in Clara Co. Offaly this week after the seizure of guns and ammunition have been charged in relation to the investigation.

They are due to appear in Portlaoise District Court this morning at 10.30am.

The men are believed to be part of a "hit squad" hired to kill a person by participants in an ongoing local feud.

The four men were arrested Wednesday morning in Clara in Co. Offaly after being intercepted by armed officers from the Emergency Response Unit.

A number of guns and several rounds of ammunition were also seized.

The men are all of South American origin and believed to be from Brazil.

It is understood it began over a €100 drugs debt.

All four men were being held at garda stations across the midlands.

