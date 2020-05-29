Suspected Offaly hit squad named and denied bail

Update

Four men charged with possession of firearms and ammunition in Clara Co. Offaly on Wednesday have been refused bail.

23 year old Hugo Rodrigues and 34 year old Jefferson Dos Santos both with an address in Ballymahon, Co. Longford, 36 year old Sergio Machada Filho with an address in Temple Bar in Dublin, and 29 year old Ildomar Cabrar De Silva of no fixed abode appeared before Portlaoise District Court this morning.

All four men each face a further charge of breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

They have been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday.

Suspected South American hit squad charged after Offaly arrest

Four men arrested in Clara Co. Offaly this week after the seizure of guns and ammunition have been charged in relation to the investigation.

They are due to appear in Portlaoise District Court this morning at 10.30am.

The men are believed to be part of a "hit squad" hired to kill a person by participants in an ongoing local feud.

The four men were arrested Wednesday morning in Clara in Co. Offaly after being intercepted by armed officers from the Emergency Response Unit.

A number of guns and several rounds of ammunition were also seized.

The men are all of South American origin and believed to be from Brazil.

It is understood it began over a €100 drugs debt.

All four men were being held at garda stations across the midlands.