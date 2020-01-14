News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Suspected firearms seized following searches in Limerick

Picture via gardaí
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 04:31 PM

Gardaí have seized three suspected firearms following searches in Limerick.

The searches were carried out on the southside of the city today.

Gardaí said in a statement that the suspected firearms were located by the Divisional Search Team with the assistance of the Defence Forces.

They are now set to be sent for technical examination.

The searches took place as part of an investigation into an incident of violent disorder at Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Co Limerick.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí added that the five people (four men aged between 19 and 45 and one juvenile) arrested earlier today remain detained at Roxboro Road and Henry Street Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Five arrested in connection with violent disorder incident in Limerick

