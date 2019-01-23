Suspected firearm found in Derry after security alerts

PSNI in Derry recovered a suspected firearm this evening in follow-up searches related to security alerts in the week.

A statement from PSNI Foyle said: “In relation to the bomb attack on Saturday evening police have been conducting follow-up searches in the Brandywell area of the City.

“As a result police have located suspected firearm.

“The recovery of this item will require a public safety operation but we will seek to keep this to a minimum to avoid disruption.” Forensic investigators at the scene of a car bomb blast on Bishop Street in Derry(Niall Carson/PA)

The find comes just hours after a meeting of city stakeholders in an attempt to get services reinstated in the city after days of unrest, panic and evacuations.

Housing executive, postal and transport links had all been disrupted by three security alerts on Monday, as well as a car bomb outside Bishop Street court house on Saturday night, which police have linked to dissident republican group the New IRA.

The alerts saw hundreds of residents evacuated from their homes, as well as companies like Royal Mail halt services to certain areas in the city.

A meeting of the Unity of Purpose group with statutory agencies on Wednesday heard from those working in the city who had been threatened. (PA Graphics)

The group includes the city centre manager Jim Roddy, PSNI representatives, Foyle MLAs, East Derry MP Gregory Campbell and Foyle MP Elisha McCallion.

Mr Roddy said the group were shocked by the testimony from the workers.

“The Unity of Purpose group meet once a month to talk about all things Derry, but we brought the meeting forward due to the spate of attacks in the city,” Mr Roddy said.

“We’re very much all on the same page on this issue, we were shocked when we listened to the people who are working in our city and are working under threat and in these conditions. It’s madness, and we’re asking those responsible to stop.

“Stop this now, and let our city move forward.

Given all that has happened in our City in recent months this is a perfect way to show support for all of our community and say once and for all no more violence in our City. #morejobs #Unversityexpansion #futuregeneations @EamonnMallie @derry_chamber @NWSharingZone Pls R/T https://t.co/0D22jNvkfO— CCI Derry (@CCIDERRY) January 23, 2019

“We have so much in this city to look forward to; we are expanding our university, we are creating opportunities for our young people, we will not be dragged back to the past.”

The MP for the area Elisha McCallion added: “There is a huge degree of anger and frustration at the bomb attack in Bishop Street at the weekend followed by a series of alerts which caused so much disruption and upset to the people of this city.

“This was compounded by the fact that a number of key services including transport, postal and housing maintenance were suspended due to the threats, causing more hardship to local communities.

“Therefore, I welcome that the statutory agencies were today able to confirm that all services have now been restored. That will be some relief to those families and residents who have borne the brunt of the disruption over recent days.

“Today’s meeting also endorsed a planned public demonstration which will take place on Friday Afternoon at 1pm at the Peace Garden in Foyle Street.

Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance @nipsa has organised a peace rally on Friday 25 January in Derry at 13.00 in the Peace Garden, Foyle Street - #NUJ encourages all members to attend. @derrynorthwestn https://t.co/uGOAtZXQxz #NorthernIreland #media #tradeunions— NUJ (@NUJofficial) January 23, 2019

“This event has been organised by the trade union NIPSA and I would urge the people of Derry to come along and show their opposition to those behind the recent mindless attacks and disruption.

“This is an opportunity to demonstrate the positivity, the support and the solidarity that is the real story of Derry – a city that is moving forward and won’t be held back by anyone.”

Unity of Purpose came into existence after an Ulster Bank branch in the city was bombed in 2010.

- Press Association