Suspected cannabis grow house discovered after fire at Tipperary house

€120,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants have been seized at a house in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí and the fire brigade attended the scene of a house fire in the Rathnavogue area of Roscrea shortly after 7am yesterday.

Once the fire was extinguished, Gardaí searched the house and discovered that it had been converted into a grow house.

It was using a complex cultivation system of heat lamps, fans and a watering system.

Mature cannabis plants worth approximately €120,000 were seized along with the grow house equipment.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The fire caused extensive damage to the property and it is not known if any person was in the house at the time of the fire.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has any information, to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.