Suspect held after major manhunt faces 10 charges

A man who was arrested following a major manhunt in Cork has been charged with a number of offences, including burglary and ramming a Garda car.

Larry Connors, aged 28, of Cherryfield Way, Tallaght, Dublin 16, appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court.

He was charged with 10 offences at various places in Cork City on September 12.

Garda Liz Bugler of Douglas Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution. She told the court that Mr Connors made no reply to any of the 10 charges when they were put to him after caution.

Included in the charges were that Mr Connors conducted a burglary at Coach Hill, Rochestown Road, Cork, that he was in possession of stolen jewellery at Mahon Golf Club, and that he rammed a Garda car with an Audi RS3 stolen in the UK in late August.

Inspector Jason Lynch told Judge Patricia Harney that gardaí were objecting to bail.

Garda Bugler alleged that Mr Connors was spotted by gardaí in the course of a crime, saying he was waiting in a grey Audi when two men emerged from a house in Rochestown, Cork, with a safe.

She said the State would claim that Mr Connors drove the Audi and rammed a garda car before taking off at speed. This led to an operation involving 60 gardaí.

She said the State would allege Mr Connors lost control of the car on the N40 South Ring Road and he and two other men fled the vehicle and ran across traffic towards Mahon Golf Club.

She said Garda dashcam footage would show Mr Connors wearing distinctive white clothing fleeing from the Audi.

Defence solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said that his client was willing to abide by whatever bail conditions the court would impose.

Judge Harney declined to grant bail. She remanded Mr Connors in custody to appear again on Wednesday.