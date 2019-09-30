News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Surveys show rest of the country following Dublin's lead when it comes to house prices

Surveys show rest of the country following Dublin's lead when it comes to house prices
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 07:09 AM

Two surveys today suggest house prices are stalling, especially in Dublin where the average price is actually going down.

House prices in Dublin have fallen an average of €4,500 in the past three months, according to the latest House Price Survey by the Real Estate Alliance.

Prices also fell by 1% in the commuter counties in the past three months, with the average house now selling for €246,611 – an annual fall of 0.7%.

The survey also shows that uncertainty over Brexit is affecting buyers.

The REA's Barry McDonald said it is now taking nine weeks to reach 'sale agreed' in Dublin City compared to six a year ago.

Mr McDonald said: "Over the past three months values have dropped, certainly most notably in Dublin where the average price of a three-bedroom semi-detached is down approximately €4,500.

"This shows aabout a 1% drop per quarter across Dublin over the last 12 months, bringing the average price of a three-bedroom semi-detached down to €428,000, which is significant enough from a high about 12 months ago of €443,000."

The average semi-detached house nationally now costs €235,009, the survey also found, a drop of 0.43% on the previous three months of €236,028.

Agents are reporting price falls in Wicklow (-2%, €284,200), Louth (-2%, €200,000) and Meath (-1%, €237,500), while prices were static in Kildare at €282,000.

Prices in the country’s major cities outside Dublin – Cork, Galway, Waterford and Limerick – remained unchanged in the past three months.

READ MORE

Brexit comes ahead of health and housing as Ireland's top fear, says survey

Average prices in Galway are at €282,500, up 2.7% annually, Waterford City (€215,000) is up 4.9% on the year, Cork City is up 0.8% annually to €317,500 and Limerick is static over the past 12 months at €200,000.

Overall, the average house price across the country rose by just 0.08% over the past year after a 5.8% annual rise to September 2018.

A second survey confirms that property prices across the country have only gone up very slightly.

The latest MyHome.ie/Davy Quarterly House Price Report shows they have risen by 0.3% nationally over the past year.

Davy Chief Economist, Conall McCoille, said the country is following Dublin's lead.

Mr McCoille said: "Well what we are seeing is house price inflation slow towards zero. We've already seen that in Dublin, I think people already understand that.

"What we are seeing now is the slowdown extend around the rest of Ireland and what we think is happening, we are expecting a slowdown in any case, but it's a little bit more severe than we would have thought."

More on this topic

House prices fall by 2.8% in three months as Brexit uncertainty blamed for slowdownHouse prices fall by 2.8% in three months as Brexit uncertainty blamed for slowdown

Simon Communities: Europe ‘should help fund 20,000 extra new affordable homes’Simon Communities: Europe ‘should help fund 20,000 extra new affordable homes’

European co-housing apartments needed to attract long-term residents to Irish cities, developer saysEuropean co-housing apartments needed to attract long-term residents to Irish cities, developer says

Government's fast-track housing scheme to be revampedGovernment's fast-track housing scheme to be revamped


housingmortgagehouse priceTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Thousands protest in London against prosecution of ‘Soldier F’ over Bloody Sunday deathsThousands protest in London against prosecution of ‘Soldier F’ over Bloody Sunday deaths

Here are the OPW sites that got the most visitors in 2018Here are the OPW sites that got the most visitors in 2018

Hundreds join ‘march for choice’ abortion rally in DublinHundreds join ‘march for choice’ abortion rally in Dublin


Lifestyle

The turning of the seasons, especially summer easing into autumn, has for centuries inspired poets. The changing colours of trees and falling leaves which crunch underfoot tend to get poetic juices flowing. “Every leaf seems bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree,” as Emily Bronte wrote so simply.Getting inspired by autumn

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »