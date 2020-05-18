Survey shows fifth of people have lost their jobs due to pandemic

With phase one of the country’s five phase exit plan starting today, a survey has found that almost half of us (49%) are looking forward to seeing family members outside of their household when the lockdown has ended.

However, the pandemic has hit the economy hard, forcing all but essential shops to close while many workplaces are either closed or have their staff working from home.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection has today revealed that it has issued €201.8m worth of Pandemic Unemployment Payments to 585,000.

According to the iReach data, 21% of people have lost their jobs and are not working anymore.

There are now more than 54,000 employers who have registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme.

The iReach survey has found that 31% of adults are working from home and 21% are looking forward to getting back to work.

From today, people will be able to meet in groups of four in outdoor locations as long as social distancing is observed. The iReach survey conducted nationwide between May 7 and 13 also found that 71% of are most looking forward to being freely able to go outdoors with no restrictions.

With Covid-19 restrictions easing today, there is still a 5km travel limit but the survey found that 60% of people are looking forward to being able to travel and drive without restrictions.

The lockdown has also closed schools and the research has found that 18% of people will be happy having children getting back to school.

Post lockdown, 12% are excited to eat out in restaurants again and 10% are looking forward to having a night out with friends.

However, the pandemic has increased concerns, with 51% a lot more anxious at the moment due to the Covid-19 outbreak compared to their anxiety levels before.

The iReach survey also ranked the top ways people are relieving their anxiety during lockdown.

They are: Getting outside -

64% of respondents are relieving their anxiety by going for a walk,

58% of people are getting fresh air,

41% are getting exercise,

40% are gardening,

11% are going for a run.

Family and friends

27% are enjoying video calls with friends,

19% are having video calls with their family,

33% are cooking for their family to relieve stress and anxiety.

TV and books

56% of adults are watching TV and movies,

45% are reading more,

18% are binging box sets.