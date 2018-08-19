Survey shows average monthly cost of childcare in each county

The cost of putting kids in childcare is continuing to rise across the country, according to a new survey from Newstalk Radio.

The station's survey reveals what people are paying, and how prices vary from county to county.

It asked more than 130 creches and childcare providers nationwide for the cost of putting a two-year-old child in full-time care, five days a week.

Dublin came back as the county with the highest costs, with the average bill coming in at €1,047 per month, that is an €84 increase from five years ago when a similar survey was undertaken.

Wicklow came in a close second, where putting a child in a creche will cost just over €1,000.

Cork is the third most expensive county, while counties surrounding the capital - such as Kildare, Meath and Louth - come next for the most expensive.

The average national monthly rate is now €745 a month, which is an increase of €40 from 2013.

The county with the lowest costs is Longford with an average monthly charge of €650.