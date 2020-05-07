Survey reveals top 10 'most reputable' organisations in Ireland

The Credit Union has been named the most reputable organisation in Ireland.

It was ranked by a RepTrack study which measures trust, respect, admiration and esteem.

Bord Bia is voted in second place and Boots Ireland is third, while the HSE is believed to have shown the most purpose during the pandemic, followed by An Garda Síochána.

RepTrack Top 10 for 2020: 1. Credit Union

2. Bord Bia

3. Boots

4. IRFU

5. Lidl

6. Tourism Ireland

7. An Post

8. Samsung

9. Kerry Group

10. Microsoft

The data was collected from 7,000 people during January and February 2020 in Ireland.

Paul Bailey, Head of Communications at the Irish League of Credit Unions, said: “We are proud to be part of a movement that is regarded so highly across the country. Our dedicated staff and volunteers genuinely care about what our members want, and this is why we have consistently tailored our services and products to our members’ specific needs.

"Nowhere is this more evident than during the current pandemic where credit unions have shown huge innovation and flexibility to continue to deliver services to their members.

"We are delighted to celebrate this good news and we would like to say a heartfelt thanks to all our valued members for their continued loyalty and support. Of particular note in today’s results is that credit unions lead the way in Governance, no mean achievement for a completely volunteer led organisation.”