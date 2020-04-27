Survey: Removal of 2km limit is priority for public

By Kevin O’Neill and Juno McEnroe

Removing the 2km limit on movement is the top priority for a population growing tired of Covid-19 restrictions, while more than half of parents say they struggle to motivate their children to do schoolwork at home.

These are among the findings of a survey of more than 35,000 people that found respondents are also keen to see limits on small gatherings removed and are occupying their time by walking, gardening, and working out at home.

The survey by researchers at Dublin City University, and the Insight SFI Centre for Data Analytics at NUI Galway looks at the impact of the pandemic on daily life in Ireland.

Respondents identified the removal of the 2km limit on movement and the limits on small gatherings as their preferred step in loosening restrictions, though people also favour a return to work and school.

The survey found that almost a third of people have postponed medical treatments or check-ups. More than a quarter of this group did so out of fear of contracting the virus in a healthcare environment.

Home-schooling is proving a challenge, with more than half of parents struggling to motivate children and 40% noting their own work commitments as an obstacle.

The survey is published as another 26 deaths due to Covid-19 are confirmed. There have now been 1,087 Covid-19-related deaths in the State. Some 701 new cases were also confirmed yesterday, bringing the total number of cases here to 19,262.

The Cabinet will meet tomorrow and on Friday, when the next steps will be teased out ahead of the Taoiseach addressing the nation.

The Government ruled out a “big bang” moment on May 5 for removing restrictions, but there are expectations that the 2km travel limit may be relaxed. It is also expected that some school opening hours will be agreed, strict cocooning rules for the elderly may be loosened, and some low-risk sports may be permitted.

A long-term plan to fight Covid-19 is needed beyond the “wartime response”, HSE chief Paul Reid has said, adding that the virus will impact health services well into 2021.

“The reality is we need to build for a longer-term model, not just a wartime response to Covid-19,” he said.

Mr Reid’s admission comes amid a new pledge to ramp up testing to 100,000 people a week, with GPs preparing for a spike in screening under new symptom guidelines.

This escalation in testing is part of further efforts to combat the virus, with plans advancing to unveil a mobile app to track and trace infections.