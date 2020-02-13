News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Survey puts Dublin fifth in Europe for time spent on daily commute

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 10:21 AM

People living in Dublin have the fifth longest commuting times in the EU, according to new analysis of the 2016 European Quality of Life Survey.

The survey found those living in the capital spend 60 minutes on average commuting a day, while residents in Budapest, Paris and Amsterdam were worst affected.

Dublin's 60-minute commute puts us just below London and above Stockholm.

The analysis also shows significant differences in reported commuting time between people living in capital cities and those living in rest of the country.

For example, people living in Paris reported 31 minutes longer commuting per day than those living in the rest of France.

In Sofia, residents reported commuting 30 minutes longer than those living in the rest of Bulgaria.

People living in Budapest reported spending 25 minutes longer commuting than those living in the rest of Hungary.

Despite these longer than average commuting times, capital city residents still rate the quality of public transport higher than the population in the rest of country - showing that issues such as connectivity and choice in terms of mode of transport are also taken into consideration.

This analysis follows new research from the European Environment Agency (EEA) - which highlights that Rome, Dublin and Paris have the largest amount of time lost due to traffic congestion in the EU.

The data also comes after a recent study found that Dubliners who drive spend an average of eight days and 21 hours a year sitting in traffic.

The TomTom traffic index found the capital to be the 17th most congested city in the world.

Survey shows two-thirds want free childcare for under-fives

It said Dublin was 48% congested on average last year - an increase of 3% from 2018.

However the data suggested that travelling after 6pm on Thursdays could save up to six hours per year (for a 30-minute commute).

