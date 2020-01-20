Survey predicts rise in house prices throughout Munster

House prices are expected to rise by up to 4% in parts of Munster in the coming months.

A new market analysis by the Real Estate Alliance (REA) anticipates price increases of between 2% and 3% in Cork city and county, with prices due to climb in most counties.

The REA market survey focuses on the price of three-bed semi-detached houses. Among the concerns highlighted by local agents are an absence of new developments and ongoing Brexit concerns.

In Cork city, REA anticipates a 2% price increase in the next 12 months. Prices rose by 0.8% to €320,000 in 2019, with no change from September to December.

Sale times also increased from 10 to 12 weeks late in the year, though this was in part attributed to a general drop-off evident in Q4.

But, despite this apparent slowdown, increases are expected.

"The market appears to be remaining consistent, with a lack of supply similar to the rest of the country," said Michael O’Connor of REA O’Connor Murphy. "The city centre market is due to see growth with the supply of apartments which may result in more confidence from purchasers."

In county areas, increases of 3% are expected. Prices in the county rose by 5.9% to €176,000 in 2019 – with no change in price between September and December. Sales agents are reporting different trends in different areas, though.

In Charleville, for example, sale times remained steady at six weeks but in Bantry, the average time to sell has increased to 18 weeks due to the growing sense of Brexit uncertainty, according to Mick O'Donoghue of REA O’Donoghue and Clarke.

Price rises are anticipated throughout Munster, with agents highlighting a lack of new developments in many areas.

In Co. Kerry, a 4% increase is anticipated, with Tralee and Killarney, in particular, under pressure.

In Tipperary, prices are forecast to jump by 3% this year, following a 5.1% rise last year, while in Co Limerick, agents are anticipating a 2% increase, with city prices already averaging €205,000.

Waterford and Clare are expected to remain unchanged in 2020.

The average family home nationally now costs €234,704, the survey found.