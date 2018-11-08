Survey predicts continuing rise in house prices, but at a slower pace

House prices look like they will continue to rise next year, but they are beginning to moderate.

That is one of the findings of the latest survey from the Society of Chartered Surveyors and the Central Bank which says 59% of estate agents expect house prices to increase nationally in the next 12 months - down from 78% in the second quarter.

However, the anticipated national increase over the next 12 months has fallen from 5% to 2%, while a predicted national increase over the next three years has also fallen from 8% to 5%

This is the third survey in a row in which the predicted rate of price inflation has eased.

In Dublin, price expectations have actually increased from 2% to 3% - but have also fallen to 5% over the next three years.

It says this was down to a number of factors - specifically the perception of value and Brexit.

In Dublin, respondents viewed the construction of new units and the Central Bank's mortgage measures as the joint primary factors for their views.