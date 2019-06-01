NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Survey highlights positives and negatives for Ireland's elderly

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 07:33 AM

The highs and lows of growing old in Ireland are identified in a new report out today.

A Government survey on positive ageing finds satisfaction with life remains high among older people.

However, levels of medication are a worry, and levels of unmet 'end of life care' are running at 30%.

Minister of State for Older People Jim Daly said it is important we understand how we age so that we can support people to age well, and live independently where possible.

Today's report finds nine out of 10 older people are confident they have someone they can rely on with 88% taking part in social activities every week.

96% of people over 40 with an intellectual disability are involved in weekly social activities, but on the downside 85% are under-active.

58% of Irish Travellers over 40 have a chronic disease and almost a third report difficulty in dressing or bathing.

The Minister said today's report is an important platform for the voices of older people and he has urged all involved to do what they can to make ageing in Ireland a positive experience.

