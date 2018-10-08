Survey highlights how worried people are by Government's housing policies

Home»Breaking News»ireland

Monday, October 08, 2018 - 07:27 AM

A new survey has found that most Irish people are very concerned about the Government's housing policies.

Five thousand people were polled by AA Ireland, with 54% saying they are worried by the Government's lack of progress in developing new homes.

Despite the cost of home ownership, it remains a key life goal for Irish people, with three-quarters of respondents saying it remains high on their list.

AA Ireland spokesperson, Barry Aldworth, says it gives an idea of where we stand with the housing crisis.

He said: "Certainly there is an attitude there for owning a home and it's something people want to achieve, but they are concerned if they will have the option to do so.

"And for those generations who have achieved homeownership, they are probably concerned about whether their children or generations to follow will be able to achieve the same thing."


