Survey finds three-quarters fear getting Covid-19 on public transport

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 04:57 PM

Up to 75% of people fear contracting Covid-19 by using public transport to get to work, according to a study by researchers at Trinity College Dublin.

The research found that 80% of people would prefer to work from home when the restrictions are lifted.

A quarter of people say they will travel on public transport less often, while 32% will walk more often.

The majority say driving alone, walking and cycling would result in a much lower risk of contracting Covid-19 compared to using public transport.

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus

