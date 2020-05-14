Survey finds three-quarters fear getting Covid-19 on public transport

Up to 75% of people fear contracting Covid-19 by using public transport to get to work, according to a study by researchers at Trinity College Dublin.

The research found that 80% of people would prefer to work from home when the restrictions are lifted.

A quarter of people say they will travel on public transport less often, while 32% will walk more often.

The majority say driving alone, walking and cycling would result in a much lower risk of contracting Covid-19 compared to using public transport.