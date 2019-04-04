NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Survey finds three in five adults support school strikes for climate change

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 03:36 PM

A survey by Interactions has found that three out of five adults support children leaving school in order to protest for climate action.

Two out of five adults expect the demonstration to be very or fairly effective in tackling government inaction.

The survey also found that of the adults surveyed, most were unwilling to change their everyday lives to save the planet.

The nationwide survey was carried out among a cross section of 1,004 adults aged 18 and over.

READ MORE

'I'm still leaving here with cancer', says mother after €2.5m cervical smear settlement

Research Director at Interactions Claire Rountree said: "Our research focused on both adults and parents’ attitudes to the School Strike. These findings suggest that a third of adults believe the strikes would be ineffective.

"Which begs the question - why are 60% of parents supporting their children? Is it down to their social conscience or does it come down to good old fashioned peer pressure from the kids.”

More on this topic

De Bruyne struggling to rediscover best form because of injuries

Debbie McGee: Paul Daniels would be with someone else by now if I had died

No time for a proper spring clean? Try these simple steps for a good refresh instead

9 things to remember if you want to eat pasta like an Italian

More in this Section

Man arrested after being abusive to students at Trinity College Dublin

Mother of two with terminal cancer settles case against US laboratory for €2.5m

Irish world-record breaking rider who suffered brain injury aims to be first to ride Camino sidesaddle

531 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals


Lifestyle

Chocs away: Eight Easter eggs put to the kiddie test

Too old for BreastCheck: Are we neglecting older women?

From Lahore to Castlebar: The International Dublin Literary Award Shortlist

Lighting up Maeve Binchy’s debut

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »