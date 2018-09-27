Survey finds the changing attitudes of students to their studies

Nearly three-quarters of Irish students say their definition of success is being happy, according to research by One4all.

When asked to identify the top three factors that define success, 75% of respondents said being happy is what defines success, followed by being healthy (51%) and having a loving family (46%).

Just 19% of those polled chose wealth as a factor for success.

Just one in 100 students choose their course based on the financial opportunities a career offers, while the average student rates their career prospects at 6.4 out of 10.

In the findings, 52% of students said when choosing a subject area to study, they chose the one they were most interested in, while 22% choose the subject that they love and thirdly, 12% go for the subject that could give them the best career opportunities.

The survey also found that more than a third of students intend to continue their studies after their degree while, on average, 33% plan to begin their career directly after college and 19% of those polled choose to travel.

The research said 33% of students think practical experience is the biggest advantage when beginning their career. This was followed by ‘your work ethic’ for 27% of those polled, while results from third-level education came third on the list with 12% of the vote.

Career psychologist and spokesperson for the One4all Design a Gift Card competition, Sinead Brady, said: “The research shows that working any 9-5 job to pay the bills or receiving a big pay cheque is no longer enough for people in Ireland and specifically students.

"The vast majority of students now carve their career paths based on their interests and passions, but it is increasingly difficult to stand out to employers amongst the competition.”