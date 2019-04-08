Survey finds quarter of Irish workers struggling with day-to-day finances

A survey has found that more than a quarter (26%) of Irish workers always or often struggle financially from day to day.

The survey on the health and wellbeing of Irish workers by laya healthcare also found that 44% of Irish workers experience anxiety some days and a further 7% experience it most days.

The results - collated from 9,225 health screenings across a wide variety of sectors including technology, financial services, pharmaceutical and manufacturing - were revealed today in the run-up to Workplace Wellbeing Day which takes place on this Friday.

They also found that more than two in five (45%) of workers are unaware of their cholesterol and 51% are concerned with their current eating habits.

An overwhelming 70% of workers also admitted they want to lose weight while three-quarters (74%) are trying to or are thinking about adapting to healthier lifestyles.

Other key findings from the major health screening activity among Ireland’s workers include: Mental Wellbeing

Over 16% of Irish workers often feel tense, anxious or upset while over 7% suffer from general anxiety most days.

Less than half (44%) describe their levels of happiness as ‘Very good’, with over one in ten (11%) saying their happiness levels are ‘Fair or poor’.

Within the last six months, one in ten (13%) of workers describe regularly experiencing mood swings, which take their moods from very high to very low.

Physical Health

When it comes to physical health 48% of total males screened were classed as overweight, with 18% classed as obese while 28% of total females were classed as overweight, with 16% classed as obese.

In terms of industry specifics, people who work in manufacturing were more likely to be obese with a quarter of males (25%) and 33% of females in Manufacturing classed as obese

A significant difference in the sexes emerged when it comes to blood pressure as 19% of total males and 8% of total females suffer from high blood pressure

Those working in construction showed the highest rates of blood pressure with 42% of males in construction reported high blood pressure

Changing habits

An overwhelming majority (87%) of Ireland’s workforce is now smoke-free, proving a radical change in behaviours and health consciousness over the last decade.

76% of workers abide by limiting their alcohol consumption to 14 units or less per week. However, almost one in ten (7%) admit to consuming more than the recommended levels. A similar number (10%) are also worried about their drinking habits.

A significant section of Ireland’s workforce (52%) is getting the recommended 7-8 hours’ sleep per night, while only 4% are getting less than five hours sleep.

D.O. O’Connor, Deputy MD at laya healthcare, said: “It is really positive to see from the results of this research that the majority of Ireland’s workforce is looking to implement lifestyle changes and are really taking their health and wellbeing seriously.

"With our technology, we can now get a 360-degree view on the health and wellbeing of organisations allowing us to provide meaningful health and wellbeing programmes.”