Survey finds nearly 40% of Irish people worry about robots taking their jobs

Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 07:13 AM

Some 39% of Irish adults are worried about robots or artificial intelligence (AI) replacing their jobs.

The new survey carried out by Red C on behalf of Lero, the software research centre funded by Science Foundation Ireland, found concerns rise to 49% for adults aged between 18 and 34.

Of those worried about their jobs being taken over, 11% believe that this will occur within the next five years, while 25% think it will happen within the next six to 10 years.

It also found that around 37% of people think self-driving cars will be safer than those with drivers, but 39% think they will be less safe.


