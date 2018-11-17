Home»ireland

Survey finds more than a third of jobseekers in Cork consider leaving city for work

Up to 37% of Cork jobseekers have considered leaving the city to find work, according to a new poll out this weekend.

The survey conducted for today's Cork Jobs Expo in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, highlights the difficulties many people are facing in finding a job close to home.

More than half of the Cork jobseekers surveyed have applied for up to five jobs recently which paints a bleak picture of the type of difficulties many are facing in trying to find work at home.

The research carried out last month also sheds light on the prevalence of bullying in the workplace, with 43% experiencing some form of bullying from managers, but only 38% lodging a complaint.

Of those that suffered workplace bullying, 71% say the situation was not resolved to their satisfaction.

With regard to the future, 48% believe the economy is improving, but 47% remain concerned about their children's employment prospects.


