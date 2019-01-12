NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Survey finds Dublin teens just want a place to hang out

Saturday, January 12, 2019 - 11:56 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Dublin teenagers feel excluded from public places and just want somewhere to hang out, a survey has found.

South Dublin County Council polled approximately 500 young adults, with 90% saying they wanted space to sit and chat, rather than more sports facilities.

The council now plans to allocate €500,000 to set up teen spaces in Lucan, Clondalkin, Rathfarnham and Tallaght.

READ MORE: Campaigners holding 'plant-in' to save community garden in Dublin city

Independent Councillor Liona O'Toole from Lucan says building playgrounds is positive, but councils need to follow through as kids grow up.

"I would have been aware, going back many years ago, that at some stage we would have, let's call it an explosion, of teenagers in the area," she said.

"I have seen it from my time of being in the schools, in primary schools and on committees, that the population back then was so big of younger children that eventually we would have them turning into teenagers."


KEYWORDS

ChildrenStudyDublin

Related Articles

Restrictive practices still used at some children's residential homes, report finds

Kim Kardashian ‘expecting fourth child’: Things you just don’t worry about with baby number 4

Barnardos: Childhoods harmed by lack of timely access to healthcare

Some familiar themes in deaths of children - here are their stories

More in this Section

John Bruton: Britain can't negate on Brexit backstop

Campaigners holding 'plant-in' to save community garden in Dublin city

Event to commemorate 100th anniversary of first Dáil

Search for doctor missing in Co Donegal ends without breakthrough


Lifestyle

Bake with Michelle Darmody: fruits of the chilli plant

Restaurant Review: Grano Ristorante

A new look for a brand new year

This much I know: Musician Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »