Survey finds almost half of 'lonely and forgotten' family carers have no PPE

Research carried out by Family Carers Ireland reveals that almost half of family carers have no access to PPE and more than 80% are worried about the person they are caring for catching Covid-19.

The online survey of 1,307 family carers was done in April and May and it shows that the pandemic has had a major impact on the lives of the country’s 355,000 family carers.

Carers are "extremely worried" about the lack of contingency planning should family carers have to self-isolate. Many do not have anyone else to take over.

Today’s publication of “Caring Through Covid: Life in Lockdown” shows that 86% of family carers worry about the person they are caring for getting Covid-19 and 84% are concerned about becoming infected themselves, therefore making them unable to provide care.

However, 47% reported being unable to access appropriate PPE. One carer told the survey: “The nurse said they don’t provide PPE to family carers – it’s only for frontline staff.”

Because of this fear, 14% of households made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend their homecare supports in order to reduce the risk of being infected.

Prior to Covid-19, many of Ireland’s family carers were already experiencing financial difficulty, social isolation and ill health. The pandemic has made their already difficult situation much worse, with one carer saying:

We are on our own. Full stop. Isolated. Lonely.

Another said: “I was already burnt out from caring 24/7 but now doing it without school, respite, home support and night nurses I am totally exhausted.”

The survey claims that the lockdown has added further psychological pressure to an already vulnerable group, with 60% worried about a decline in their own health and wellbeing, while 56% are concerned that their loved ones are displaying more challenging behaviour.

One carer said: “Her aggression has increased hugely – I’m black and blue,” while another revealed: “The people I care for are becoming more emotional, more meltdowns, outbursts and aggression.”

The research found that 63% of family carers are worried about a decline in the health and wellbeing of their loved one as routine medical appointments such as speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and physiotherapy are being cancelled.

One carer told the survey: “I’m watching my kid regress before my eyes and there’s nothing I can do to stop it.”

"Even before Covid-19, thousands of family carers across Ireland were experiencing financial difficulty, social isolation & ill-health...the pandemic has made an already difficult situation much worse." Read Caring Through Covid: Life In Lockdown. #Covid19 https://t.co/ytwiybMnV7 — Family Carers Ireland (@CarersIreland) May 28, 2020

Before coronavirus, 75% of carers had trouble accessing services, but since the crisis began, more than a third have experienced a closure of daycare services or cancellation of homecare services and 25% saw their respite services closing.

Almost half, 43%, the services may not be restored to their previous levels after the crisis and 74% feel that the Government has not responded well to the needs of family carers during the pandemic.

Catherine Cox, Head of Communications and Carer Engagement, Family Carers Ireland said: “These findings highlight the need for total re-evaluation of how we care for the vulnerable in our society. Family carers have risen to the challenge of the Covid-19 crisis but at considerable cost to their own physical and mental health.

"A clear road map is needed to reinstate essential services and the statutory entitlement to homecare must become a reality. They are a priority group who have performed superbly in the crisis.

"It is time to minimise the financial burden of being a family carer and address their urgent needs, in particular, their right to PPE and respite and to be recognised officially as a priority group who are part of the healthcare frontline.”