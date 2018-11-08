Home»Breaking News»ireland

Survey finds a fifth of nine-year-olds are overweight or obese

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 07:17 AM

The latest Growing Up in Ireland study has found that 22% of Irish nine-year-olds are overweight or obese.

This survey, which tracks more than 7,500 children and their families, is the fourth in a series conducted by the ESRI and Trinity College Dublin that has conducted interviews at different stages in their lives.

Overall it paints a positive picture, with more than three-quarters of nine-year-olds in good health.

However, One-in-eight were coping with a long-standing health condition or disability.

Only a quarter of nine-year-olds reached the recommended level of physical activity which is at least 60 minutes every day.

15% of all nine-year-olds spent two or more hours watching TV or DVDs on weekdays.

Most children were a healthy weight but 17% were overweight and 5% were obese.

The study also found that 23% of nine-year-olds had an online profile, like a gaming or social media account.

Meanwhile, the children generally had positive attitudes to school - 62% said they always liked Reading; 48% always liked Maths but only 22% always liked Irish.


KEYWORDS

ChildrenobesityweighthealthIreland

Related Articles

20% of nine-year-olds overweight

7 in 10 adults favour blanket ban on junk food advertising to kids

Huge support for ban on advertising unhealthy foods and drinks to children, poll finds

21% of obese teens think they are right weight

More in this Section

Rape crisis centre head unsurprised rape jury asked to consider underwear worn by complainant

Carlow credit union chief seeks injunction preventing dismissal

Supreme Court rejects quarry owner's appeal over €453k award to man whose foot was crushed

Junior doctor in maternity ward is suspended from practise


Breaking Stories

A place of pilgrimage: Local devotion to St Gobnait the subject of Alys Tomlinson's prize winning work

Mumfords stay ahead of the posse

A question of taste: Oonagh Kearney

Lessons from school shootings: Cork priest features in new Netflix documentary about Sandy Hook massacre

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »