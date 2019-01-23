NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Survey finds 75% of principals have had nobody applying for teachers' jobs at schools in a year

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 07:05 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Teachers Union of Ireland is warning of a recruitment and retention crisis in our schools.

A survey of 150 schools by the union shows 75% of principals and deputy principals say their schools have had no applications for a teaching position in the past 12 months.

More than half of those surveyed also said their schools have unfilled positions, while 58% said retention of teaching staff was a problem in the last year.

Up to 91% said the issue has negatively impacted on students.

TUI President Seamus Lahart said pay scales for new entrants are at the heart of the problem with many taking up jobs in the private sector instead.

Mr Lahart said: "We have anecdotal evidence of language teachers being approached in car parks in Dublin to go to companies that require language and teachers are taking up that offer, because in another survey that we completed last year, four out of five teachers said that they didn't get a full-time job in their first year and the average age at which a teacher takes up their first post is now 26 years of age."


