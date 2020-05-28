Survey finds 66% of employees worried about impact of Covid-19 on jobs

A new survey of 668 respondents on the Jobs.ie website found 66% are worried about their jobs or their ability to find a job in future.

Those surveyed represent 40 different industries.

The website's General Manager, Christopher Paye, said employers can help ease some of the fear and doubt for staff with consistent communication.

He said: "‘It is important that employers maintain open channels of communications with their employees and provide them with regularised updates on what each phase will mean for the business.

"In the current circumstances, clear communication and consistent contact by employers is vital to allay uncertainty and anxiety.”

The survey also found that Covid-19 has already impacted over 80% of people’s jobs.

48% of respondents said they have been let go on a temporary basis while 16% said they have been let go permanently.

More than 70% of employees impacted by Covid-19 do not believe changes to their jobs will ever be reversed.

33% said they have no confidence changes will be reversed while a further 38% said they do not know if changes will be reversed.

Speaking further about the survey's findings, General Manager of Jobs.ie, Christopher Paye said that as the economy reopens in phase two of the Government's lockdown exit, more businesses will open up again but that costs of doing so will be higher.

He said: “As we move towards phase two of the Government’s Covid-19 roadmap to reopening the economy, we are seeing more and more businesses opening their doors once again.

“However, as a result of the various operational implications arising from social distancing practises in the workplace and the obvious financial losses suffered by many businesses to date, there remains high levels of uncertainty amongst employees as to if and when they might be able to return to work on a permanent basis.

"It is particularly telling that amongst those who have been professionally impacted by Covid-19, over 70% are not confident that the changes to their jobs will ever be reversed."