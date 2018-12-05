NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Survey claims 82% of Irish drivers will drink over Christmas

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 11:50 AM

Research has found that 82% of Irish drivers are expecting to drink over the Christmas period.

The research from Allianz also shows around a third are not aware of the stricter drink driving laws which came into effect recently.

It means anyone caught driving over the limit will face an automatic ban for three months. Previously, drivers got three penalty points.

A third of people are expecting to drive more than normal over the festive period, with visits to friends and family and going to parties some of the top reasons.

READ MORE: Iarnród Éireann to bring in 280 extra train services

The research was carried out by Red C in November amongst more than 1,000 adults.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Drink drivealcoholdriving

Related Articles

82% of Irish drivers will drink over the Christmas period, despite new regulations

1 in 8 drivers admit drink-driving in past 2 years; AA Ireland issue warning ahead of festive season

One pint of beer or glass of wine could put you over drink driving limit

Drinkaware urges drivers to check new drink-driving laws

More in this Section

Supreme Court to hear appeal over Apple data centre in Galway in March

Campaign group pleased with GoFundMe drive to safeguard West Cork woodland walk

Iarnród Éireann to bring in 280 extra train services

Suspected IRA informer 'Stakeknife' admits possessing extreme pornography


Lifestyle

Mesmerising landscapes, a lost city and winter sun: Jordan is a Middle Eastern delight

All wrapped up: Ideas for the perfect gift this Christmas

GameTech: Stage-coach robbery with so many micro-transactions

Note-worthy reading: 2018's top 10 music books and memoirs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »