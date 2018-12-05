Survey claims 82% of Irish drivers will drink over Christmas

Research has found that 82% of Irish drivers are expecting to drink over the Christmas period.

The research from Allianz also shows around a third are not aware of the stricter drink driving laws which came into effect recently.

It means anyone caught driving over the limit will face an automatic ban for three months. Previously, drivers got three penalty points.

A third of people are expecting to drive more than normal over the festive period, with visits to friends and family and going to parties some of the top reasons.

The research was carried out by Red C in November amongst more than 1,000 adults.

- Digital Desk