Surplus of €600 million to be recorded this year according to Government

A surplus of more than €600 million is to be recorded this year according to the Government's pre-budget White Paper which was published last night.

The paper predicts the Exchequer is to run a €1 billion deficit, but when other incomes are accounted for, it changes to a €609 million surplus.

The report comes as the Government abandons a promised €500 million top-up to its Rainy Day fund amid overspends in the Department of Health and Social Protection of around €450 million.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said: "I believe, and I read about it all this week that it's much more potent to protect jobs under threat than to try and replace jobs lost.

"I think the €1 billion that I envisage should be deployed immediately, the support industry that could come under threat in the event of a no-deal Brexit, that should be an announcement that the Finance Minister makes on Tuesday."